Scott Anthony "Scotty" Zager, age 50, of Millis, formerly of Avon, passed away unexpectedly February 3, 2020, at home. Born in Boston, he was a loving son of the late Arthur and Charlotte Zager. Scott grew up in Avon and was a 1987 graduate of Blue Hills Regional Technical High School, specializing in Automotive Collision and Repair. He became a great body man and recently switched careers to a collision damage adjuster in the insurance industry. Scott had a passion for cooking and regularly enjoyed entertaining family and friends for the holidays. He was an avid and talented musician loving all things music including playing the guitar, composing, singing and, jamming with friends and of course listening to classic rock. Scott had an excellent personality and had a natural way of connecting with people wherever he went. He was loved by all. Scott is survived by his brothers, Stephen and Paul Zager of Avon and his sister Pamela Zager of Pennsylvania. He also leaves his nephew Matthew Zager of Boston and his uncles, David Dismukes of New Hampshire, Charles Dismukes of New Jersey, John Zager of Boston. His aunts, Mary Dell'Orto of Beverly Farms, Jane Buscemi of Burlington and many cousins. He will be missed dearly. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Friday, February 7 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Avon at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 6 from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020