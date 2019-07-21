|
|
Sharon Ann Maguire-Price, 70, of Brockton, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, following a long term illness. Born in Leominster, Sharon graduated as an RN from Worcester City Hospital of Nursing in 1970 and went on to work at some of the most respected hospitals in Boston, most recently retiring from Brigham and Women's Hospital. She loved quilting with several guilds, shopping for fabric, animals, and baking for loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey E. Price and her fiance Michael Huse of Ware; and her sister, Jane M. Maguire of Leominster. She was predeceased by her husband, F. Adrian Price, and her sister, Judith A. Maguire. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 3 p.m. at Beers and Story Palmer Funeral Home, 1475 N. Main St. A calling hour from 2 to 3 p.m. will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the MSPCA at their web site www.mspca.org/donate-now. Please visit www.beersandstory.com to sign the online condolence register.
Published in The Enterprise on July 21, 2019