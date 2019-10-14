Home

Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
(508) 946-9655
Shawn D. Covell Sr.

Shawn D. Covell Sr. Obituary
Shawn D. Covell Sr., age 56, of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visiting hours will be held in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, on Wednesday, October 16, from 5-8 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Mitchell Memorial Club, 29 Elm St., Middleboro, on Thursday, October 17, from 6-10 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the full obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.memorialcremation.com or www.d-mfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help cover the cost of Shawn's funeral and cremation services. Donations can be made to the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton, or directly to the web site www.r-mfh.com/ notices/Shawn-CovellSr. Services provided by Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home "Memorial Cremation", Taunton.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019
