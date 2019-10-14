|
Shawn D. Covell Sr., age 56, of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visiting hours will be held in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, on Wednesday, October 16, from 5-8 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Mitchell Memorial Club, 29 Elm St., Middleboro, on Thursday, October 17, from 6-10 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the full obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.memorialcremation.com or www.d-mfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help cover the cost of Shawn's funeral and cremation services. Donations can be made to the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton, or directly to the web site www.r-mfh.com/ notices/Shawn-CovellSr. Services provided by Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home "Memorial Cremation", Taunton.
