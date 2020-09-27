Shawn "Bostey" P. Phillips, of Ocala, Florida, passed away in his home state of Massachusetts on September 22, 2020, at the age of 42. Shawn was born in Brockton and was a graduate of Apponequet High School in Lakeville. He went on to pursue a degree in social work in which he received his bachelors degree. He was working on his masters until he was forced to take a leave of absence due to his battle with cancer. Although Massachusetts is where he was born and raised, Florida has been his home for the past 11 years where he built his career, met his wife and lifelong friends, and had a beautiful little girl. Shawn was a beloved counselor at The Guest House in Ocala, FL. He was wonderful at listening and empathizing with clients and creating a safe place for them to heal. He loved poker nights with the boys, watching Disney movies with his daughter Harper, going to the park with his wife and daughter, cooking meals with his wife, trips where his whole family would get together, and to watch his Boston teams win championships time and time again. Shawn is survived by his beloved wife Mackenzie L. (Rabin) Phillips and his daughter Harper Ray Phillips; his father Kevin R. Phillips and stepmother Janet Pflaumer-Phillips; mother Cheryl A. Phillips; sister Michelle L. Phillips, brother Michael R. Phillips and his wife Cheryl Phillips, and brother Nicholas Burrill. He is predeceased by his brother Robert F. Phillips. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles and especially his nieces and nephew, Victoria, Isla and Liam. Visiting hours will take place Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of Shawn's life will begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The online guest book may be found at the following link: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
