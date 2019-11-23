|
Sheila E. (Geldart) Martin, 76, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 under the care of her family. She was the wife of Douglas James Martin for 55 years. Born in Stoughton, a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Marion E. (King) Geldart, she was raised in Stoughton where she attended St. Marys School and later moved to Easton and was a graduate of St. Patricks High School. She began working at the former Geldarts Colonial Gift Shop in Easton which was owned and operated by her parents. Sheila was employed as an administrative assistant of Campus Ministry at Stonehill College and later at the Congregation of Holy Cross Development Office in Easton, retiring in 2008. A communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Easton, she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. A woman of strong faith, she was an active volunteer at Immaculate Conception as well as My Brothers Keeper. A member of the Westgate Ladies Bowling League and the Socialites, she enjoyed traveling abroad to Europe visiting Italy and France as well as traveling within the U.S. She was devoted to her family. In addition to her husband Douglas "Doug", she is survived by two children, Jay Douglas Martin and his wife Ann of Easton and Tara Jean Foxx and her husband Brian of Easton; her siblings, Marilyn Miller of Las Vegas, NV, Regina Gillis of Hull, Donald Miller of FL. and Edward Miller of Brockton; and three grandchildren, Donald Martin, Kyle Foxx and Megan Foxx. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 9 a.m. from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in South Easton Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheilas memory may be sent to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338, North Easton, MA 02356. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
