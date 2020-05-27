|
Sheila Joan (Kelliher) Riordan, 62, of Somerville, formerly of Dennis and Brockton, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Sheila was born on August 14, 1957, in Brockton. After graduating from Brockton High School, she went on to study at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Daniel Riordan, as well as her parents, Doris Marie Kelliher and Thomas L. Kelliher Jr. Devoted mother of her boys, Joe Riordan and his wife Joy of Stoneham, Dan Riordan of Boston, and Mike Riordan of Attleboro; loving sister of Nancy Potter and her husband Mark of Yarmouth, Karen Peterson and her husband Lance of Quincy, Tom Kelliher III and his wife Marylou of Mattapoisett; adoring grandmother to the lights of her world, Amelia and Joey Riordan. Sheila had a huge heart and was very much loved by all those who surrounded her, she will be tremendously missed. She bravely fought Multiple Sclerosis for 40 years admirably overcoming many challenges and difficulties. She was truly resilient and inspirational. Funeral services are private at this time, a celebration of Sheila's life will be held for family and friends at a later date. A private committal will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Please visit www.gatheringus.com to participate in her virtual memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Sheila to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, an organization with hopeful research and giving courage to those battling MS.
Published in The Enterprise from May 27 to May 28, 2020