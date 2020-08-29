1/
Sheila L. Emery
Sheila Louise (MacLeod) Emery, age 83, died peacefully surrounded by her very large family on August 21, 2020. Sheila was born in Rockland, Massachusetts August 29, 1936 to the late Robert MacLeod and Mary Louise (Holbrook) MacLeod. Sheila was raised and educated in Middleboro, Massachusetts, graduate of the class of 1955. Sheila's first job was at a local egg farm where she thought it would be fun to write her name and address on an egg crate. Her action resulted in prompting Paul R. Emery to write to her. They would marry May 6, 1956. Their love spanned for 31 years until his death, June 30, 1983. Keeping to how they met, Sheila often stated 'I have a half-dozen kids.' Sheila was employed at various home health aide services and South Shore Nursing Facilities in Rockland, Massachusetts. She retired at the age of 70. Sheila enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was known as the neighborhood mom, our home was open to all, and always an extra seat at our kitchen table. Sheila took pride in being a Den Mother to her three sons' Boys Scout Troop. She delighted in creating arts and crafts for example carving wooden dolls and sewing intricate clothes for them. She loved to dance with her group each week then go to lunch. Sheila was known for her passion for quilting, she created countless quilts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and won first place at the Marshfield Fair for her quilt depicting the life of a chicken. She was an avid reader and took great excitement in discussing what she was reading. If you wanted to know more about family history she could talk for hours. Most of all she was devoted to her family, she is survived by her six children; Cheryl (Emery) Poole and husband, Roger, Michael Emery and wife, Deborah, Catherine (Emery) Spaziani and husband, Anthony, Deborah (Emery) Calderara and husband, Jake, Paul Emery and wife, Susan, Peter Emery and wife, Nancy. She deeply loved her 14 grandchildren, Jacob Gurney, Nathaniel Gurney, Hillary Gurney, Alyse (Emery) McIver, Lauren Emery, Raymond Emery, Melissa (Spaziani) McGourty, Peter Spaziani, Kait (Calderara) Barrett, Craig Calderara, Todd Ferreira, Heather (Foley) Donnelly, Jonathan Emery, and Kevin Emery. Sheila so enjoyed her 17 great grandchildren. She was a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Sheila is predeceased by the love of her life Paul R. Emery; brother, Donald MacLeod; sister, Mary Margaret (Peggy) (MacLeod) Craig; brother, Malcolm Douglas MacLeod. Her companion of 18 years, Guido Spaziani whom she shared memorable adventures with and often referred to him as her second great love of her life. Visiting hours will be held at Magoun Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland, Massachusetts on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm. Due to COVID the funeral mass Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:00 at Holy Family Church is for immediate family members only. Interment follows mass at the Saint Patrick's Cemetery, 125 Central Street, Rockland. For those who wish, donations in the memory of Sheila can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 29, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Scott and I are so sorry we couldn't visit Aunt Sheila this summer because of the virus and now we are saddened that we can't be there for the service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family! We will definitely be there to visit when it is safe to travel. Love to all!
Beverly Macleod
Family
August 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I always liked spending time with Peter when we were children, Mrs. Emery was always so nice to me and made sure we had plenty of peanut butter and fluff sandwiches. I miss Mr. Emery too, him and my father played cribbage until the cows came home. Shiela and Ray are back together now.
Jamie Kirby
Family Friend
August 26, 2020
I have such sweet memories of this lovely woman, my sister-in-law. She always kept me included in family news, and was always a very supportive, loving human being. Rest in Divine Peace, Sheila.
Sandy Wilson
Family
August 28, 2020
Aunt Shelia I will miss you. So many memories have you in them from dancing with curtains as veils and the special eye patches you made me and so many more. You were tenacious and had a zest for life. Rest well my aunt and may God's blessings be with you always. Keeping you and your entire family in my prayers. All my love...Sarah
Sarah McNally
Family
August 26, 2020
A wonderful memory of Kevin's inspiring and adventurous Godmother Aunt Sheila. You will be truly missed but will always be in our hearts and prayers. Kevin and Renee MacLeod
Kevin&Renee MacLeod
Family
August 26, 2020
