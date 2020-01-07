Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Sheila M. Vassall Obituary
Sheila M. (Dolan) Vassall, 72, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Easton and Brockton, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Donovan) Dolan; loving wife of Steven Vassall Jr. of East Bridgewater; mother of Steven Vassall III of East Bridgewater and Scott Vassall and his wife Rose of Easton; grandmother of Nicholas Vassall of Easton and Sasha Vassall, Jack Vassall and Liberty Vassall, all of East Bridgewater. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -