Shelley A. (Hammond) Daigle of Cabot, Ark., passed away on April 24, 2020, at Unity Hospital in Searcy, Ark., at the age of 66. She was the devoted daughter of William A. Hammond of Kingston and the late Eunice M. Hammond. Shelley was born in Plymouth, Mass., and raised in Hanson, Mass. She was a graduate of Whitman-Hanson Regional High School and received her BSRN from Fitchburg State University. She began her nursing career at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass. Following a move to Arkansas, she worked as the Director of Nursing for Rehab Care which involved developing rehabilitation programs and facilities throughout the eastern half of the United States. She is survived by her father, William Hammond; her brothers, William Jr. of Rochester, N.Y., James DePasqua and his wife Joanne of Taunton, Mass.; her daughters, Kara and Megan; and her son, Gerald Daigle of Cabot, Ark.; and her beloved longtime partner, David Tillett. She is also survived by her cherished twin granddaughters, Allie and Zoey Daigle, who were her pride and joy; and several nieces and nephews. Shelley will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, laughter and big heart and will be dearly missed. A service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020