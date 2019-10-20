|
|
Shelvy J. (Tibbetts) Burnham, age 82, of Brockton, Mass., passed away October 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side, at Sippican HealthCare Center in Marion, Mass, following a lengthy illness. Shelvy was born and raised in Fredonia, N.Y., daughter of the late Russell and Maxine (Olsen) Tibbetts. Following her graduation from high school, she enlisted in the US Air Force. For over 25 years, she was employed in the Brockton office of the Massachusetts Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring in 2003. Shelvy's life revolved around her family, church and friends. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church where she taught CCD and was a lector. Shelvy was a woman of strong convictions, always there for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, especially visiting her family in Fredonia, N.Y. Shelvy was the mother of Donna Sparrow of Wareham, Susan McGrory of Randolph, Russell Burnham of So. Easton and the late Daniel Burnham. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Leah and Richard Nelson, Liam and Ryley McGrory, and Dallas, Chace and Bronson Burnham, five great-grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews. She was the sister of Larry Tibbetts of Fredonia, N.Y., Sharon Smolinsky of Wareham and the late William and Catherine Tibbetts. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (Rte 123), Brockton, Thursday, October 24, from 3 - 6 p.m, followed by a funeral service at 6pm. Burial will be held at a later date in Melrose Cemetery. Donations in Shelvy's name may be made to the Samaritan Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 41 West Street, 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02111. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019