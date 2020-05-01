Home

Shirley A. Eliason


1923 - 2020
Shirley A. Eliason Obituary
Shirley A. (Stone) Eliason, a longtime resident of Stoughton, passed away on April 25, 2020, after a short battle with the COVID-19 virus. She was 97 years old and the beloved wife of over 59 years to the late Chester Eliason. Shirley had one brother, the late Oscar Stone Jr., and one niece, the late Carol (Stone) Switzer. Mrs. Eliason was born April 15, 1923, and was a daughter to the late Oscar Stone Sr. and Camille (Loud) Stone. Shirley was a 1940 graduate of Canton High School. Shirley was employed at the former Shawmut Woolen Mills in Stoughton and was an executive secretary to Mr. Weiner for over 23 years. She enjoyed yard sales, crafts and crossword puzzles. She was a former volunteer for many years at both Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and the Stoughton Public Library. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Due to the current COVID-19 State Mandate, all funeral services and burial for Mrs. Eliason will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.sheehanfuneralhome.com. Sheehan Funeral Home and Cremation Services Lowe & Powers Inc. Since 1860 781-344-2061
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2020
