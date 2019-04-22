|
Shirley C. (Brides) Morrissey, of Holbrook, formerly of Brockton, passed away April 17, 2019 at the age of 92 Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Morrissey. Loving mother of Mark H. Morrissey and his wife Karen of Abington, Paul J. Morrissey and his wife Sara of Winchester, John P. Morrissey and his wife Sandy of Amesbury, Ellen M. Morrissey Rota of Holbrook and the late Kevin P. Morrissey and his wife Susan of Manhattan. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was the daughter of the late Henry and Ella (Kelliher) Brides. Long time dear friend of the late Thomas Crowley. Born in Brockton where she grew up and graduated from Brockton High School Class of 1945 and The Catherine Gibbs School. She was a model for Frazier Dept. Store. Shirley worked for and retired from New England Telephone, Nynex and AT & T. After her retirement she went back to work as an auditor for the Commonwealth of Mass and retired at the age of 75. She was a member of the Holbrook Boosters Club, The Brockton High School Reunion Committee, and the Archbishop Williams High School Sports Boosters Club. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook MA 02343 until 9 a.m. Wednesday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook, MA. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place in Central Cemetery, Randolph, MA. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hospice of the So. Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland MA, 02370. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2019