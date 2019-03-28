Home

Shirley D. Goodale Obituary
Shirley Darby (Sparks) Goodale, 84, of Brockton, died peacefully in her sleep at her home Saturday, March 23, 2019, after a battle with cancer. She was the wife of Calvin R. Goodale. In addition to her husband Calvin, she is survived by four sons and their spouses, Eugene F. Goodale and Cynthia (White) Goodale, Thomas E. Goodale and fiance Jacquelyn Snow, David A. Goodale and Beverly (Rawson) Goodale and William D. Goodale and Tammy (Wertz) Goodale; adopted son, Timothy O'Donnell and his spouse Kathryn Washburn; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the at donate3.cancer.org. For guest book and full obituary, www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019
