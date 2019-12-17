Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
at the home of Eileen Leeds (following burial)
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the home of Eileen Leeds
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home of Eileen Leeds
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
at the home of Eileen Leeds
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Elber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Elber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Elber Obituary
Shirley (Merlinsky) Elber of Brockton, formerly of Raynham, Randolph and Chelsea, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 93 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and Dora (Sapolsky) Merlinsky, she was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Elber; loving mother of Eileen Leeds of Norton and her late husband Stanley and Joel Elber and his fiance Shirley Kulik of Manchester, N.H.; cherished grandmother of Marci and Jeffrey, Lauri and Joel, Jaclyn and Robert and Kimberly and James and great-grandmother of Alexander, Shaina, Ian, Lucas and Emily; dear sister of the late Samuel Merlin, Matthew Merlin, George Merlin and Ethel "Hattie" Weiss. Services at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at the home of Eileen Leeds following the burial, continuing Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -