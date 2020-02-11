|
Shirley (Russo) Ferris, of Bridgewater, formerly of Whitman, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, after battling a sudden short illness. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Stanley Feris. Shirley was 87 years old. She was daughter to the late Joseph and Mildred (Beals) Russo. She was the sister of Patricia Condon of Florida, Wayne Russo of Raynham, and Richard Ware of Pembroke. Shirley was the proud mother of and survived by her children Gregg Ferris and his wife Terri of Florida and Brenden Ferris and his wife Claire of Whitman. Shirley was known as Mema and Gramma to her grandchildren Tony, Laura, Jill, Lindsey and Whitney and great-grandchildren, Ava, Chris, Liberty, Meadow, Summer and Axel. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her services on Friday, February 14, at 8:15 from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Shirley's family asks that you please make a donation to the , 1324 Belmont St., Suite 204-101, Brockton, MA 02301. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020