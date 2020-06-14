Shirley H. Murphy
Shirley Helena (Gray) Murphy, 94, of Avon, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Plymouth. Born in Brockton, to the late Wilton L. and Katherine H. (Brady) Gray, she was raised in Brockton, one of twelve siblings. She attended Brockton High School and was employed in the shoe-making industry in Brockton for most of her working life. She married James R. Murphy in 1947 and they lived in Brockton until his death in 1978, at age 53. She moved to Avon in the 1990s and lived independently until just before her passing. Shirley's longevity was undoubtedly due to her being so active all her life. She was an excellent dancer in her prime and beyond. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, bingo, and scrabble and card games on her Kindle. She was active with the Council on Aging in Avon until quite recently. She most enjoyed being with family and friends and she was much loved by them. Shirley was an avid Red Sox fan and an ardent critic of team managers. Shirley is survived by her loving daughter, Denise L. Welcker and her husband David of Plymouth; her grandson, James M. Gabriel and his wife Jessica of Windham, NH; two great-grandchildren, James X. Gabriel and Makena M. Gabriel; two step-grandchildren, Jason D. Welcker and Kelly A. (Welcker) Vernon and her husband James; and six step-great-grandchildren, Alexis, Allysa, Ryan, Adam, Reagan and Angelica. She is also survived by two brothers, David Gray of Avon and Russell Gray of St. Johnsbury, VT; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was the sister of the late Norman, Wilton, Jack, Wally, Ronald, and Richard Gray, Marilyn Persson, Lorraine Litchfield, and Virginia Gray. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services arranged through Conley Funeral Home will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
