|
|
Shirley J. (Wolz) Flynn, of Brockton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness, on June 1, 2019, at the age of 89. Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, Shirley graduated from Clover Park High School. After graduation, she went on to attend Tacoma General Hospital Nursing School, where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. Shirley worked as a geriatric nurse for many years at Brockton Hospital, John Scott Nursing Home in Braintree and Lutheran Nursing Home in Brockton. She enjoyed volunteering for Old Colony Hospice, crocheting blankets for people in need and reading in her free time. Shirley was a spiritual woman who was very devoted to her faith. Something she loved most, was spending time with her family. Shirley was a gentle, kind, sweet and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. "Fran" Flynn. Loving mother of Stephen F. Flynn and his wife Kerry of Maine, Terrence M. Flynn and his wife Marie of Easton, Lorna J. Marino and her husband Len of Ala., Thomas M. Flynn and his wife Tammy of Mo., and Sheila M. Savage and her husband David of Duxbury. Devoted sister of the late George Wolz and Leo Wolz. Cherished "Grammy" of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Loving companion of "Buddy the Cat". Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, June 4, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 68 S. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 3, 2019