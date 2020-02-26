|
Shirley May Deehan, 87, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Plymouth, where she was brought from Wingate at Silver Lake a few days earlier. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 35 years, William Deehan, and her first husband, Loring S. Alger. She is survived by her sister, Carol Packard, predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Gilbert Simmons and survived by Robert's wife Jeanette of Norwell. Shirley was predeceased by her son, Sanford (Sandy) Alger of Whitman and survived by her daughter, Lesley Alger Ferreira and her husband Joseph of Kingston. Also survived by granddaughters, Jamie Ragaglia and her husband Paul of North Carolina and Christine Dimestico and her husband Jamie of Brockton; as well as her great-granddaughter, Caseley Dimestico; and her daughter-in-law, Virginia Morrell of Hanson. Shirley is survived by her special sisters-in-law, Fran Mahoney and her husband Robert, Dede Bermingham and her husband Doug, Kathleen Willett and her husband Robert, Margaret Shields, and was predeceased by Ann McGonigle. In addition, Shirley was survived by her stepchildren, Jack Deehan and wife Nancy of Abington, Gayle Franey of Sagamore and was predeceased by stepson, Paul Deehan. Also survived by grandchildren, Sheri, Matt, Jake, Micheal, Maura, Carey, and Meaghan. Shirley also had 12 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Her former in-laws, Bernice and Sanford E. Alger also held a very special place in her heart. She was born in Brockton in 1932, although she spent most of her life living in Whitman and later Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Beatrice Simmons. Shirley was a 1950 graduate of Brockton High School and also took several courses in medical terminology at Massasoit Community College which she used during her years of volunteer work at Brockton Hospital in the Oncology Dept. She followed that up with a career spanning twenty years at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School. Her volunteer work with the Plymouth Summer Reading Program, Plymouth Public Library and the Boys and Girls Club was something she enjoyed and was very proud of. Her many interests included geneology, history, art, sports, diners, music and dancing. One of the highlights of her life was her trip to Paris with a group of friends. Above all else family and friends were the most important to her. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, from 2-4:30, with a service set to begin at 4:30 at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the at . To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020