Shirley M. (Sweet) DiCorpo, 87, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Doolittle Home in Foxboro, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late James A. DiCorpo. Born in Jamaica Plain, she was raised in Stoughton and was a graduate of St. John's High School in Canton. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed shopping, her daily trip to Dunkin Donuts with her sister Barbara and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. DiCorpo is survived by her children; James A. DiCorpo, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Mansfield, Deborah A. Levesque and her husband Charles and Donna M. Dawley and her husband Andrew, all of Taunton. She was the grandmother of Ryan N. DiCorpo, Erica N. DiCorpo, Meghan Dawley and Brooke Dawley. Shirley was the sister of Roger Sweet of Bridgewater, Francis Sweet of Quincy, Barbara Moses of Raynham, Mary Lou Parrish of Canton and the late Charles Sweet, Dorothy Sweet, Eleanor Sarrey and Robert D. Sweet. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Friday from 8:30 -10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Marys Church, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020