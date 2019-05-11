|
|
Silvio Francisco Pereira, of Abington, passed away May 7, 2019, at the age of 76. Silvio worked for over 30 years with the Local 1044 Glazeirs Union. He was the beloved son of Leopoldinia Pereira and the late Joao Pereira; loving father of Lisa Simmons, Diane Pereira, Steven Pereira, Jennifer Ross, Christian Pereira, and the late Carol Firing and Donald Pereira; dear brother of Laura Pavano, James Pereira, George Pereira, and the late Dulcidia Leitao and John Pereira. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook, on Monday, May 13, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Silvio's memory can be made to Amedisys Foundation at Amedisys.com. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 11, 2019