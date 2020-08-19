Sonja E. (Anderson) Sigren, 92, of West Bridgewater, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Sigren. Born September 19, 1927, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late John A. Anderson and Nanny (Engstrom) Anderson. Sonja is survived by her children, Nancy (Sigren) Krushas and her husband Peter and David Sigren and his wife Diane; her grandchildren, Tina (Krushas) Eastman and her husband Brian and Jason Krushas; her great-grandchildren, Caleb Eastman and Teegan Eastman; her sister, Elizabeth (Anderson) Austin; her sister-in-law, Grace (Sigren) Bjorklund and her husband Rev. Kenneth Bjorkland; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Vivian (Anderson) Lundquist and Mildred (Anderson) Olmstead. A graveside funeral service will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater on Thursday at 11 a.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store