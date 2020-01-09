Home

Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Sophie A. (Dubeski) Shelley, 98, of Brockton, native of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. Sophie worked as a nurse's aide and physical therapy aide at the Lutheran Home for many years. She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Ostrobrama Church and was a member of their Women's Guild Choir. She was also a talented seamstress. Sophie was the wife of the late Albert R. Shelley; mother of the late Ronald Shelley; sister of the late Willie Dubeski; and a dear aunt of Jean Correia of Fla., and Ruth Dubeski of Buzzards Bay, and their families. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a 12 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, and burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020
