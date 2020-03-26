|
Sophie J. Kolunie, age 91, of Wareham, died March 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late John E. Kolunie. She was the mother of Jane M. Kolunie and her late husband Michael Webb of Wilson, N.C., and Samuel J. Kolunie and his wife Casey of Collegeville, Pa.; sister of Pandora Ligor of Wareham and Cynthia Files of Milford, N.H. Also survived by her grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron Kolunie; and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, memorial services will be held later. Donations can be made to St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E. Broadway, So. Boston, MA 02127. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020