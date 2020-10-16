Sophie Kennedy

Sophie Nicholas Kennedy, of West Bridgewater, died on October 14, 2020, at the age of 90. She was the loving mother of Kenneth and Lauren Kennedy of Northborough and Charles and Kelli Kennedy of Bridgewater; grandmother to Christopher and Lisa Kennedy, Jennifer Kennedy, Connor Kennedy, Jilliann Kennedy, and Carah Kennedy; and great-grandmother to Brynn Kennedy. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Andre Kennedy, who died in 1985. Sophie was born in Brockton, daughter of Nicholas and Evangeline Zervas. She grew up in Brockton with her siblings, Calliope and Phyllis, and after graduation from Brockton High School attended Vesper George School of Art in Boston. Sophie worked as a technical illustrator over the years, ultimately retiring from GTE/ Sylvania in 1994. She was a talented artist who leaves behind a wealth of paintings. She enjoyed so many things in life, from chocolate-covered cherries to football. She had lifelong friends who stayed in touch, and a long line of kitty friends who were great companions. To her children she was a teacher, a friend, and a source of undying love. Their hearts are broken, but they know she is in a better place and reunited with their loved ones who have gone before her. A funeral service will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main Street (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Monday, October 19, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:45 p.m. Calling hours with COVID-19 restrictions in the funeral home on Sunday, October 18, from 4-7 p.m. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.



