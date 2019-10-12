|
Sister Beverly Furtado SUSC of the Holy Union Sisters, Rock Street, Fall River, died October 7, 2019, at the age of seventy-two, after a long illness. In addition to her Holy Union Sisters, an aunt Alice Cabral, and several cousins survive her. She was born in Fall River, January 24, 1947, the only child of the late Manuel and Mary C. (Pereira) Furtado. She entered the Holy Union Sisters on September 13, 1964, and pronounced her final vows on August 14, 1976. Sister Beverly was a graduate of the former Sacred Hearts Academy and received a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching from Trinity University, Washington D.C. She received a certificate from Diman Regional Practical Nursing Program and an associate's degree in Nursing from Massachusetts Bay Community College. Sr. Beverly received a certificate in Clinic Pastoral Education from Interfaith Health Care, Providence. She taught for a few years in Holy Union schools in Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania before beginning nursing training. As a nurse she served at the Holy Union Sisters Retirement Community and St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River. She spent four years in the Holy Union Mission in Cameroon, Central Africa. She served as Novice Director for the Holy Union Sisters in Boston and resumed her nursing duties at the Solomon Carter Fuller Mental Health Center in Boston from 1987 to 1993. From 1993 to 2003 she served as a crisis intervention nurse at the Brockton Multi-Service Center. From 2003 to 2008 she was a member of the Holy Union Sisters U.S. Province Leadership Team. Following this, she served as a chaplain in two facilities of St. Anne's Hospital in North Dartmouth and Swansea. Her last ministry was as coordinator for the Holy Union Sisters at The Landmark, Fall River. While illness kept her from full-time ministry, she volunteered at Charlton Memorial Hospital and participated in cancer patient support groups and outreach programs of Southcoast Centers for Cancer Care in Fairhaven. Her funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m., with a memorial prayer at 6 p.m., in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Donations in Sr. Beverly's memory may be made to Holy Union Sisters, Mission Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410, Milton, MA 02186. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 12, 2019