|
|
Sister Mary Sebastian Kuklevich, CJC, a Poor Sister of Jesus Crucified and the Sorrowful Mother, of Brockton, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Manor. Born in Cambridge, Mass., Veronica Kuklevich was the daughter of the late Frank and Felicia (Lisauskas) Kuklevich of Lithuania. She was educated in parochial schools. She chose religious life and joined the Sisters of Jesus Crucified in Elmhurst (Moscow) PA, Veronica became known as "Sr. Mary Sebastian". After earning the Normal Diploma from Our Lady of Sorrows Teacher Training School affiliated with The Catholic University of America, she extended her studies and received a BS in Elementary Education from Misericordia College, Dallas, Pa.. She also was awarded a Reading Certificate from Cardinal Stritch University. Sr. Sebastian resided in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts fulfilling congregational works in the field of education. She was an accomplished teacher of religion, elementary grades and catechetical works; director of altar boys, plays and processions; typist and office worker. She was a superior, a principal and a coordinator. As a second career she became a pastoral care associate. Her assignments in Massachusetts were in Norwood at St. George Parish and in South Boston at St. Peter School. In Connecticut she taught at St. Christopher School, Hartford. In New York she taught at St. Casimir School, Amsterdam. In Pennsylvania Sr. Sebastian fulfilled wide-ranging assignments. In Frackville, she was on staff at Annunciations School, St. Joseph School, and later at Holy Family School. In Wilkes-Barre she worked at Holy Trinity School and St. Francis Parish. In Scranton she was missioned at St. Michael School and St. Ann School. She served in Lyndwood at St. Casimir Parish and at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Carbondale. She worked at St. Mary's Villa Campus in Moscow, PA in the Pastoral Care Department. Survived by her nieces Patricia (Davanage) DeCruz of Billerica; Ann (Davanage) Bentley and Margaret (Davanage) MacNeill of Wilmington, and Christine Perry of Colorado. Predeceased by her sister Frances (Kuklevich) Davanage, Sr. Immaculata Kuklevich, CJC and her brother Joseph Kuklevich. The Wake and Funeral Mass will privately take place in OLS Convent Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Poor Sisters of Jesus Crucified, Our Lady of Sorrows Convent, 261 Thatcher St., Brockton MA 02302.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2020