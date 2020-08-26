1/1
Stacey L. Salley
Stacey L. Salley, 39, of West Bridgewater, native of Easton, died tragically in an auto accident on August 23, 2020. Stacey worked for PCF, Canton, for many years delivering Brockton's The Enterprise newspaper in Easton and West Bridgewater. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed playing the drums, basketball, and shopping. Stacey was the daughter of the late Cheryl A. (Wilbur) Washburn and David Salley; loving stepdaughter of Ronald M. Washburn; beloved sister of Michael Wilbur of Brockton, Barbara Salley, and Paula Salley of Easton; dear aunt of Domenic and Terry Jackson; niece of Henry Wilbur Jr. of Holbrook, Richard Wilbur of Middleboro, Wanda Wilbur of Maine, Earl Wilbur of Carver, and the late Nancy Wilbur; and a cousin and friend of many. She also leaves her much-loved cat Whiskers. All are welcome to her graveside service on Friday, August 28, at 11 a.m. in Melrose Cemetery, 88 North Pearl St., Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Melrose Cemetery
