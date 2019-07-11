Home

Stamatia "Toula" (Kousios) Gavalas of Bridgewater passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. She was 71 years old. She is survived by her husband, Petros Gavalas; sons, Steve and Jimmy; and grandchildren, Peter and Alex. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. For directions and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 11, 2019
