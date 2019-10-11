Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Stanley Dorosz Jr. Obituary
Stanley Dorosz Jr., 64, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died October 7, 2019. Stanley worked at Avon Custom Mixing for over 30 years until his retirement and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching nature television shows. A devout Catholic, he was an altar server for Our Lady of Ostrabrama until its closing. Stanley was the son of the late Stanley and Elia (Rachetti) Dorosz; beloved brother of Walter Dorosz, Kazimar "Charlie" Dorosz, Nicholas Dorosz, Eurosia Costantini, all of Brockton, Kazimira (Dorosz) Meyerowitz of Mashpee, Helen (Dorosz) Munafo of Fla., and the late Maria Costantini; and a loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Oct. 14, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Private committal. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
