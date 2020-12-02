1/1
Stanley L. Warkel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley L. Warkel of East Bridgewater, passed away at home with his loving wife and family by his side on November 29, 2020, from complications due to dementia. Beloved husband of Dianne (Abati) Warkel. Dear son of the late Robert and Ann (Kovelesky) Warkel. Devoted father of Deborah Black and her husband Greg of Hudson, NH, Richard Warkel and his wife Ren of Calistoga, CA, and Matthew Warkel of Calistoga, CA. Cherished stepfather of Kerry Curnow and her husband Walter of East Bridgewater, Michael Kennedy of East Bridgewater, and David Kennedy and his wife Shayna of Bridgewater. Proud Zadie of Meghan and Kory, Patrick and Noi, Caroline, Christopher, Jonathon, Dylan and Devon. Loving brother of Steven Warkel and his partner Caroline of Wolf Creek, OR, and the late Evelyn Warkel. Stanley leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, both personal and professional. Stan was the proprietor of Warkel Auto Parts in Brockton, a founding member of the Brockton Towing Association and owner of S.W.A.P. in East Bridgewater. A graduate of Brockton High School, Stan proudly served in the United States Navy on the destroyer Charles J. Badger. He was an avid horseman his entire life, training and racing on the track, riding trails throughout the Northeast and proudly standing rail-side to cheer on his daughter and granddaughters during their show careers. Stan and Dianne traveled extensively throughout the U.S. in their motorhome and summered in East Falmouth and Newport, RI. Stan was happiest when he was "down the barn", being silly with his grandchildren or making others laugh. He found humor in almost everything and encouraged others to do the same. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, graveside services will be private. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at a later date. In Stan's memory, the family is requesting that donations be made to benefit one of his dearest health aides (see Go Fund Me page at https://gf.me/u/zar76w), or alternatively, that donations be directed to the VA's Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA, 02071. Brezniak Funeral Directors 617-969-0800 "Family Owned"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brezniak Funeral Directors
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brezniak Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
December 2, 2020
Dianne, we're so sorry to hear of Stan's passing. Stan treated us so kindly. Thank you both for your love and friendship. You're in our prayers always. God be with you.
Dave and Cindy Norcross
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dear Dianne and family,
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I have heard that he received the best of care and was surrounded by an abundance love during his illness. He was blessed with a devoted family.
With my deepest sympathy.
Cheryl Walsh Ohlson
Cheryl Ohlson
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sad to receive this news. Our thoughts & prayers are with Dianne & the entire family who loved Stan. We know how much he loved all of you, and how much he enjoyed his life with you. Blessings to all.
Bob & Donna Carr
Bob & Donna Carr
Friend
December 1, 2020
Stanley, Thank you Very much for All your Help over the years. R.I.P. Dianne, i am Very Sorry for your loss.
David J Lynch
Friend
December 1, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Stanley was a treasure, funny, warm and such a great and loyal friend. His legacy will live on. Deepest sympathies to his entire family.
Gary and Eileen Belastock
Friend
December 1, 2020
a long time friend for many years.
wayne wardwell
Friend
December 1, 2020
Stanley was my brother-in-law and neighbor. We were friends for more than sixty years. As I think of Stanley I am remembering the good times we had together. My sincere condolences to Diane, Debbie and Ricky. May he rest in peace.
David Jacobs
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved