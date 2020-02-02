|
Stanley Paul MacPhail departed this life to proceed to the next on January 27, 2020. He was born in Brockton, August 10, 1931, to William and Alice MacPhail. He graduated from Brockton High School and went on to Wentworth Institute, where he graduated with a certificate in Engineering. He joined the United States Coast Guard and was honorably discharged. Later, he founded Roman Tile and Terrazzo, in Providence, R.I. He was also President of the Rhode Island Tile Association and Rhode Island Realty, Inc. He served as President and C.E.O. of the Campello-Keith Oil Company in Brockton. He was married to Evelyn Ann Staas and then they moved to their farm, known as "Weathering Ranch", in Raynham, where his beloved Evelyn passed in 2011. After retirement, he continued to advise Campello-Keith in the office as Director Emeritus. He loved his ranch and animals, sailing, skiing, and traveling. Further, he was a collector of horse drawn carriages and antique automobiles. He was a Master Mason and was a member of in the following lodges - Paul Revere, Brockton Council, Royal Arch Chapter, and Bay State Commandry. He attained his 32nd Degree while a member of the Valley of Boston Scottish Rite. As such he was a member of the Aleppo Temple, Shrine; South Easton, Massachusetts Shrine; and was past Patron of the Brockton Order of Eastern Star. He had very strong family ties and loved having his extended family around him. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice MacPhail, brother, Gordon MacPhail and sister, Marilyn Jantomaso. He leaves his sister, Joyce Johnson; and Evelyn's children, Kevin Staas and his wife Gail and also Debbie Sears and Bonnie Neves and her husband Scott, who both cared for him faithfully until he passed. A graveside service will be held at the Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, in the Garden of the Cross, at 9 a.m. on February 15, 2020. A celebration of life will follow at the Temple Baptist Church, 540 Manley St., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020