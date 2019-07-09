|
|
Stanton G. Thorp of East Bridgewater, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 92. He was the son of the late Helen (Berquist) and James Thorp. Stan was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church of East Bridgewater and an active board member of Eastside Improvement of Brockton. He was a member and past Master of the Puritan Lodge of Whitman and past Worthy Patron of Pilgrim Chapter No. 89 of Whitman. Stan served two active duty terms with the U.S. Navy involving battles of the South Pacific and Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Post 697 VFW of Whitman and a former member of the American Legion. Stan was a crane operator at Fore River Shipyard for 26 years. Both Stan and Ruth enjoyed ballroom dancing, country music, and country line dancing. Stan also participated in the many activities offered through the Council of Aging. Stan is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth H. (Walleston) Thorp; his son, Edward Thorp of Plymouth; and three daughters, Beverly Lannan and her husband Joe of New Hampshire, Pamela Thorp of Kingston, and Traci Cotter and her husband Jim of Plymouth. Stan was predeceased by his son, Raymond Thorp, and two daughters, Terri Thorp and Kimberly Kincherf. He was the stepfather to Michael True of Plympton and Mary Anne True of California. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great- grandchildren. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 54 North Central Street, East Bridgewater. Following the service please join the family downstairs for a celebration of Stan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church or a . For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 9, 2019