Stephanie M. Slapik, 96, of Duxbury, formerly of Taunton and Brockton, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020, after a very long and well lived life. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia Przygoda of Taunton and the wife of the late Edwin J. Slapik of Brockton. She is survived by her sister Amelia Drozdowski of Lincoln, RI. Stephanie will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ann Pasiuk of Duxbury, and Helen Lichacz, of Taunton. Also her brothers John and Walter, of Providence, RI. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 30, at 11 am, at Holy Family Church in Duxbury. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Stephanies name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360, for all the loving care she received. To view the full obituary, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
.