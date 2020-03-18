|
Stephen A. Belitsky, 71, of Brockton died March 12, 2020, under hospice care and surrounded by his family. He was born in Brockton, son of the late Jacob Belitsky and Irene Goddard. Stephen worked for the Quad Graphics Company of Taunton. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Anita Myrick and husband John of Brockton; a niece, Irene Battista of Leeds; a nephew, Aaron Battista of Leeds; and his best friend, Gordon Snow. Due to the COVID-19 State Mandate and for the health and safety of the community, services for Stephen will be held privately at the family's convenience. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020