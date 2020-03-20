Home

Stephen A. Belitsky

Stephen A. Belitsky Obituary
Stephen A. Belitsky, 71, of Brockton died March 12, 2020, under hospice care and surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Susan E. (McEnrue) Belitsky. He was born in Brockton, son of the late Jacob Belitsky and Irene Goddard. Stephen worked for the Quad Graphics Company of Taunton. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Anita Myrick and husband John of Brockton; a niece, Irene Battista of Leeds; a nephew, Aaron Battista of California; and his best friend, Gordon Snow. He was the brother of the late Diane (Belitsky) Battista and great-uncle of the late Timothy Battista. Due to the COVID-19 State Mandate and for the health and safety of the community, services for Stephen will be held privately at the family's convenience. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2020
