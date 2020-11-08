Stephen A. Carrell, 78, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away November 3, 2020. Steve was a custodian at St. Edward/Edith Stein Church for 20 years before retirement. He had a deep faith in God, and loved his family and animals. Steve was the beloved husband of Mary (Burgess) Carrell for 50 years and the late Marsha; loving father of Stephen Carrell, Wanda Morrison of Easton and the late Sherri Hatch; grandfather of Angela Hawthorne, Kayla Forsythe, Stephen, Jonathan and Ashley; great-grandfather of four; brother of Diane DuBois of Brockton and the late Helen Vincent, and Richard, Robert and David Carrell; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. His funeral is private and his family plans to have a celebration of his life in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Kidney Fund: https://www.kidneyfund.org/about-us/vision-and-mission/putting-donations-to-work.html
Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.