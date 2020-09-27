Stephen C. Spillane, age 61 of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, died September 16, 2020, at Brush Hill Care Center in Milton. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Stanley B. and Patricia A. (Hannon) Spillane Sr. Raised and educated in Brockton, he was a graduate of Brockton High School. For many years, he was employed as a truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 25. Stephen was an avid gardener who also enjoyed time spent with family, especially his nieces and nephews, and fly fishing in Montana. Stephen was the brother of Patricia Cudmore of West Bridgewater, Stanley Spillane Jr. of Bridgewater, Peter Spillane and his wife Joyce and Richard Spillane and his wife Cheryl both of Brockton, Christopher Spillane and hiw wife Lynda of Plymouth and the late Thomas Spillane. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Donations in Stephen's name may be made to the American Liver Foundation, of New England, 188 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
