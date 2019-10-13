Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Stephen H. Ketler, 56, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Father of Olivia and Elisa Ketler; son of Harry Ketler and Lois (Whitcomb) Ketler; brother of Judy Dempsey and Ken Ketler. Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
