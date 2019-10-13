|
Stephen H. Ketler, 56, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Father of Olivia and Elisa Ketler; son of Harry Ketler and Lois (Whitcomb) Ketler; brother of Judy Dempsey and Ken Ketler. Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019