Stephen H. Pickett, 60, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Brookline, he was the son of the late Herbert and Marian (Murray) Pickett. Stephen attended St. Edward School, North Jr. High School and was a 1976 graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School. He earned a bachelor's degree from St. Anselm College in 1980. Stephen worked at Andersen Windows for over 18 years, and was the owner of two Snap-On Tool franchises. A past president of the Club National for 14 years, he was also a member of the Bertocci Club and Conte Memorial Club. An avid fan of all Boston sports teams, he enjoyed playing golf and hockey. Stephen worked hard and lived his life to the fullest. He loved to travel, and recently enjoyed trips to Aruba and the Caribbean. He loved his family, friends, and dogs, most recently his dog "Karma", who was by his side until he passed. Stephen was the beloved father of Christopher Pickett and his wife Tiffany of South Easton, and twins Jessica and Kerry Pickett, both of Bridgewater; brother of Mary Beth Gongora of N.C. and Catherine Chaplic of Fla.; loving companion of Paula Mahoney of Rockland; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Feb. 11, from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 8 a.m., funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to ALS ONE, 7 Industrial Way, Whitman, MA 02382, www.alsone.org/donate. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019