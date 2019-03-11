|
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Mary at Stonehill College,
Attorney Stephen Reed Wainwright, 79, of North Easton died on March 2, 2019. He was born in Brockton on August 24, 1939 to the late Attorney George Llewellyn Wainwright and late Louise Ellington (Turner) Wainwright. He spent his summers growing up racing Wenaumet Bluffs kittens in the waters off Pocasset, Cape Cod. The Wainwright Family Orchestra performed Labor Day weekend concerts there for over 30 years. Stephen participated in those concerts by adeptly playing the banjo, saxophone, flute, piccolo, clarinet and piano. He graduated from St. Georges School in Newport, R.I. in 1957, and then attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., pledging the Chi Psi fraternity. After graduating from Wesleyan in 1961, he was admitted to Boston University Law School. After completing his first year at B.U. Law, Stephen travelled across the country with one of his Chi Psi brothers during the Summer of 1962, playing the banjo, singing folk music and telling funny stories and jokes. On their way back to the East coast, Stephen was beguiled by New Orleans. Upon returning home to Mass., Stephen decided that he was destined to return to New Orleans, so he transferred to Tulane Law School. He lived in the French Quarter, and got a job playing banjo on Bourbon Street. One late night in October of 1964, while Stephen was walking down Bourbon Street, he was arrested on suspicion of murder by the New Orleans Police. Stephen was ultimately convicted for vagrancy, reviling the police, resisting arrest, and assault and battery. Stephen appealed his conviction all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court. After filing his writ of certiorari, Stephen sojourned to France to study law at the University of Grenoble. When Stephens writ of certiorari was granted by the U.S. Supreme Court, he returned to the United States to sit at counsel table for the oral argument before the full Court. Months later, the Supreme Court rendered its decision in Stephens favor (see 392 U.S. 598 (1968). When the Court mailed the opinion to Stephen, he carried it around in his briefcase. As a member of the World Peace through Law Center in Geneva, Switzerland, Stephen attended a conference in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, during which Stephen met Chief Justice Earl Warren. Not only did the Chief Justice autograph the opinion, he remembered Stephen's case, and discussed with Stephen why his opinion was the correct one. There are only 2 autographs in Stephens collection, Chief Justice Earl Warren and Ted Williams. When Stephen returned from his year of study in France, he graduated from Tulane Law School in 1965, and returned home to Brockton, Mass. In 1967, he passed the MA Bar and began practicing at his familys law firm of Wainwright, Wainwright, Wainwright, Wainwright and Wainwright in Brockton. In 1977, Stephen met a boxer named Marvin. By 1979, he had become Marvin's lawyer, "The Barrister", as well as Marvin's corner man. When ABC's Wide World of Sports refused to call him "Marvelous", Stephen petitioned the Probate Court to change his name from "Marvin Nathaniel Hagler" to simply "Marvelous Marvin". Hagler fought all over the world with Stephen by his side. After meeting Bo Derek at one of Hagler's fights, just after she had made the movie "10", Stephen became Bos attorney. Bo was Stephens client and friend ever since that day. In addition to his reputation as an accomplished entertainment lawyer, Stephen was a skilled trial attorney. In the case of Comm. v. Sefranka, 382 Mass. 108 (1980), the MA Supreme Judicial Court overturned a lower courts ruling against Stephens homosexual client, and found that the "lewd, wanton and lascivious persons" provision in M.G.L. c. 272, 53 was unconstitutionally vague. He was also a masterful orator, often attracting extra spectators when fellow confreres would learn that he was in court arguing a case. In 2001, Stephen was diagnosed with an aggressive form of esophageal cancer, the same type that took his wife, Marcia, in 2001. That year began a new passage for Stephen through the struggles of Job. "Its Just A Test" soon became his motto. After intensive radiation treatment, his cancer went into remission. Although Stephen suffered through many setbacks caused by the treatment, he was fortunate to have reconnected with his daughter, Gitana Eliese, in 2004. Over the years, Gitanas free spirit and genuineness exposed Stephen to emotions he had never felt before. Their remarkable love for each other blossomed with every passing day. Whether it was new summer traditions created by Stephen and Gitana at the Wainwright Family home in Pocasset, or Gitana getting him to go on a school field trip with her students to the Museum of Science in Boston, or Gitana's tradition of dressing up with Stephen at Halloween to pass out candy to the kids in their neighborhood, or her love for all things Christmas, Stephen and Gitana truly enjoyed each others company and always looked forward to their next adventure. While their time together was not as long as either had hoped, their time together will never be forgotten, because Stephen is not the type of person you can forget. He was special to so many people for so many different reasons, whether it was a client with a problem that he would solve, or a friend who needed someone to listen, or an employee who needed some guidance or encouragement, or a daughter who was considering a career change. In the days leading up to his death, Stephen spent time with his close friends and family, telling jokes and reminiscing about old times with the same wit and humor for which he was well known. The only thing that failed Stephen in the end was his body. His mind and spirit will live on in all of those who were blessed to have known him. Stephen died peacefully with his daughter, Gitana, by his side at Massachusetts General Hospital. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Gitana Eliese Blaufelder, and his 2 pure white bichons, Henri and Heidi; his many nieces and nephews, namely Jennifer Leavitt Shimeld, Samuel Wainwright, Jessica Wainwright Doucette, Joshua Wainwright, Theresa Torchia, Anthony Torchia, Michael Torchia, David Wainwright and Victoria Wainwright, who was also Stephens goddaughter; his two other godchildren, Samantha Reed Mekjian and Edward Reed Mekjian; his sisters-in-law, Ona Wainwright, Linda Wainwright, Shirley Leavitt and Barbara Leavitt; and his brothers-in-law, Thomas Torchia, Herbert Leavitt and Mark Leavitt. Stephen is also survived by Attorney Amy Kamon LaGarde, who began working for Stephen as a legal secretary in 1996, became a paralegal shortly thereafter, and, at Stephens urging, began attending law school in 2005 while still working full-time for Stephen. After graduating and passing the Bar in 2010, Stephen continued to mentor Amy while she worked by his side at their law office in South Easton up until his passing. Stephen is predeceased by his wife, Marcia Honey Wainwright; his brother, Attorney Richard Wainwright; his sister, Muriel Torchia, and his brother, Attorney William Wainwright. Stephens passing not only marks the end of his generation, but the end of an era. Visiting hours will be held at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St, Brockton, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 3 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, 320 Washington St, Easton on March 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. For online condolences, directions, & complete obituary www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019
