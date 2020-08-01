Stephen T. Querzoli, 64, of North Andover passed away at home on July 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Stephen was the beloved husband of Lynne (Minghella) for thirty-six "blissful" years, and adoring father to daughters Stephanie and Lauren. Stephen was also happy to welcome Stephanies fiance, Jamieson Vazquez, into the family. Stephen lived a life devoted to his family and dedicated his waking hours to ensuring they knew how much they were loved. A man of quiet faith, he was mindful of the needs of others and demonstrated his faith through action. Stephen was the oldest of thirteen children born to the late Edward and Miriam Querzoli. Raised in Bridgewater, he graduated from Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School in 1974, and received a bachelors degree from Northeastern University. Stephen began his career working for Gillette and Mobil Oil and enjoyed a long and accomplished career as a stockbroker and financial consultant. While Stephen experienced success in the workplace, his first focus was within his home. Nothing gave Stephen more fulfillment than going the extra mile for his wife and daughters. He found a hidden passion for lacrosse along with his daughter Stephanie and shared a love of music with his daughter Lauren. Wherever Stephen spent his time, a deep soundtrack often accompanied. Stephen valued the importance of sustaining relationships with family and friends. Stephen provided his siblings with a shining example of how to live a life of goodness and purpose. A faithful and caring brother, Stephen will be deeply missed by Monica Querzoli, Judith Freyermuth and husband Michael, Christina Chuckran and husband Alan, Maryclare Querzoli, Francis Querzoli, Martin Querzoli and wife Judy, brother-in-law Michael Fahey, Ellen Gasson and husband David, Joan Querzoli, Edward Querzoli Jr. and wife Dawn, and David Querzoli and wife Noelle. Stephen is predeceased by his sisters Miriam Fahey and Paula Querzoli-Smith. Stephen will also be missed by his dear aunt Nancy Querzoli of Bridgewater as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A wake will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4 -7:00 pm at the Conte Funeral Home in North Andover. A funeral Mass will be held Monday morning at 10 am at Saint Joseph Parish in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be sent to Creative Living, P.O. Box 3177, Andover, MA 01810.



