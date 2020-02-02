|
Stephen V. Vuono, 94, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and after being injured, met his future wife Arlene at the Chelsea Naval Hospital. Stephen worked for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years until his retirement. Stephen was the husband of the late Arlene C. (Zoia) Vuono; beloved father of Peter L. Vuono and his wife Diane of Brockton; and a loving grandfather of Amy Vuono and Michael Vuono, both of Brockton. All are welcome to visitation Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 9-10 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020