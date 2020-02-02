Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Vuono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen V. Vuono

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen V. Vuono Obituary
Stephen V. Vuono, 94, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and after being injured, met his future wife Arlene at the Chelsea Naval Hospital. Stephen worked for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years until his retirement. Stephen was the husband of the late Arlene C. (Zoia) Vuono; beloved father of Peter L. Vuono and his wife Diane of Brockton; and a loving grandfather of Amy Vuono and Michael Vuono, both of Brockton. All are welcome to visitation Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 9-10 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -