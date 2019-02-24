|
Stephen W. Thetonia Sr., 60, of Bridgewater passed February 20, 2019 after a period of failing health. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of Dorothy Costello and the late Patrick Costello. He was a member of the N.E. Regional Carpenters Union for 20 years. He coached Bridgewater Little League for 23 years and was on the Board of Directors for Bridgewater Little League. Stephen is survived by his wife, Lori; and sons, Stephen Jr. and his wife Amy and Michael of Bridgewater. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Hailey Thetonia of Bridgewater, who he adored. All services will be private. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
