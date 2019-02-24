Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Thetonia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen W. Thetonia Sr.


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen W. Thetonia Sr. Obituary
Stephen W. Thetonia Sr., 60, of Bridgewater passed February 20, 2019 after a period of failing health. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of Dorothy Costello and the late Patrick Costello. He was a member of the N.E. Regional Carpenters Union for 20 years. He coached Bridgewater Little League for 23 years and was on the Board of Directors for Bridgewater Little League. Stephen is survived by his wife, Lori; and sons, Stephen Jr. and his wife Amy and Michael of Bridgewater. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Hailey Thetonia of Bridgewater, who he adored. All services will be private. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now