|
|
Steven C. Anderson, of Avon, passed away unexpectedly May 20, 2020 at the age of 51. Born in Brockton, he lived in Avon all his life. He graduated from Blue Hills Regional High School and worked in construction and cabinet-making for the last 30 years. Beloved son of Gene and Sheila (Delaney) Anderson of Avon. Brother of Scott and his wife Joyce and Paul and his wife Brenda, all of East Bridgewater. Steve was the dear uncle of Brian, Timothy, Leanne, Alisha, and Brad Anderson. Respectfully due to the current Covid 19 crisis, funeral services were private. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020