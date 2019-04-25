|
Steven F. Tibbetts, age 74, of East Bridgewater, died Monday April 22, 2019, at the Lahey Clinic, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. He was the husband of Helen Backstrom-Tibbetts and the late "Ginny" (Sandgren) Tibbetts. Steven was born in Arlington and raised in Cambridge, a son of the late Frank and Alma (Coelsch) Tibbetts. He was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School and had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Steven had worked for many years at Symmons Industries, Inc., in Braintree and retired as facilities manager. In his free time, Steven enjoyed winters in Florida, the beach, landscaping with his wife and loved taking care of their swimming pool. Steven will be remembered as a hardworking and dedicated man and father who loved spending time with his grandchildren. Steven was the father of Jack E. Tibbetts of Georgia, F. Scott Tibbetts of South Easton, Derek S. Tibbetts and his wife Shelly of Nantucket, the late Sean F. Tibbetts and his daughter-in-law Melissa of Brockton. He leaves five grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava, Evan, Kyla and Ivy Tibbetts. Steven was the brother of Sandy Wheat of Florida, Gary Tibbetts of Woburn, Larry Tibbetts of Nebraska, Faye Storey, John and Jimmy Alderson all of Florida. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday, April 28, from 3-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the First Lutheran Evangelical Church, 900 Main St., Brockton, on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019