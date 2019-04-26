|
Steven James Hines, 68, of Whitman, lost his battle to a rare form of blood cancer on Monday, April 22, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Steven was born on June 22, 1950 to Melvin F. Hines and Louise DesJardins Hines. After graduating from Norwell High School, he went to work fulltime at his fathers business, Bonded Transmission, in Framingham, Mass. Bonded was Steves lifetime career until his retirement in 2013. A dedicated employee and eventual co-owner of the business with his brother Michael, it was not unusual for Steve to arrive to work early in the morning and not leave until everything was done in the evening; it did not matter what time that might be. Although work took up much of his time, Steve knew how to have a good time as well, spending much of the last 30 summers at Ellis Haven Campgrounds in Plymouth, Mass. There, he and his wife Pat spent weekends enjoying the company of their campground friends around the fire. Married for 46 years, Steven is survived by his wife Patricia (Cretinon) Hines, sons Steven and wife Michelle, Paul and his partner Dee, and Mark and his partner Deanna. He was the proud grandfather of Myra Hines, Ava Hines, Brooke Hines, Brandon Hines, and Madison Hines. He adored all of his granddaughters and had a special relationship with his only grandson, Brandon. Steven was the brother of Karyn and her husband Brad Maxwell of Kingston, N.H., and Michael and his wife Linda of Norwell, Mass. He will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and his many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the compassionate care he received from the doctors and nurses at Norwood Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Center, as well as the Norwell VNA Hospice Team who was with him during the last few days. Special thanks to Michelle, Stevens daughter-in-law, for being there for doctors visits and deciphering all his medical reports; her knowledge and support brought great comfort to Steve and his family. A celebration of life for Steven will be held on Thursday, May 2, at the VFW, 95 Essex Street, Whitman, Mass. from 5 -10 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019