Steven L. Wengler, 66, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after being stricken ill at his home in Stoughton. Born and raised in Randolph, he was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1971. He was a resident of Stoughton for over 20 years. Mr. Wengler worked as a Mechanic at the Canton Auto Clinic in Canton for over 35 years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and the daily interaction with the customers and his fellow employees. He was a former member of the Sons of Amvets in Stoughton. A music lover, in his free time, he enjoyed fishing, spending time with his longtime friend Peter Uliano and spending time with his family. Steven was the father of Tara L. Wengler of Easton and the late Christopher L. Wengler, and the longtime partner of Sharon L. Robicheau of Stoughton. He was the grandfather of Tori Casaletto and Carsten Wengler and the step father of James and Michael Robicheau, Aimee Oullette and Mark Fitton. Steven was the brother of James Wengler of Fla., Maxine Brown of North Attleboro, Carl Wengler of Maine and Paul Wengler of Lexington. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Monday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Visiting hours prior to the service from 5 - 8 p.m. Donations in Stevens memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.