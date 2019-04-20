The Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Wengler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven L. Wengler


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven L. Wengler Obituary
Steven L. Wengler, 66, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after being stricken ill at his home in Stoughton. Born and raised in Randolph, he was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1971. He was a resident of Stoughton for over 20 years. Mr. Wengler worked as a Mechanic at the Canton Auto Clinic in Canton for over 35 years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and the daily interaction with the customers and his fellow employees. He was a former member of the Sons of Amvets in Stoughton. A music lover, in his free time, he enjoyed fishing, spending time with his longtime friend Peter Uliano and spending time with his family. Steven was the father of Tara L. Wengler of Easton and the late Christopher L. Wengler, and the longtime partner of Sharon L. Robicheau of Stoughton. He was the grandfather of Tori Casaletto and Carsten Wengler and the step father of James and Michael Robicheau, Aimee Oullette and Mark Fitton. Steven was the brother of James Wengler of Fla., Maxine Brown of North Attleboro, Carl Wengler of Maine and Paul Wengler of Lexington. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Monday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Visiting hours prior to the service from 5 - 8 p.m. Donations in Stevens memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Home
Download Now