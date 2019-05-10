|
|
Susan E. (Anderson) French, age 61, of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Sue was the wife of the late Thomas French and the daughter of the late Werner and Marilyn Anderson. Sue was a strong woman who loved music, writing, the Red Sox, Patriots, gardening, and her puppies, Toby and Zoey. She was a dreamer and a friend and would want everyone to remember the good times and to watch for the beautiful butterflies in life. Sue leaves her sister, Donna Anderson; and brother, Jim Anderson and his wife Jacqui, and their children, Kyle and Ross. She was the dear mother of Michael O'Brien and his wife Michelle, Aaron O'Brien and Jason French and his wife Katy; and the loving nana of Braeden, Jackson and Riley O'Brien. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, Brockton, on Monday, May 13, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Sue's name to Autism and Animal causes. May Institute, Attn: Philanthropy Dept., 41 Pacella Park Drive, Randolph, MA 02368 or Animal Protection Center, 1300 West Elm Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2019