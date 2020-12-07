1/1
Susan Paraskivas
Susan Paraskivas, 61, of East Weymouth, died November 29, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, South Weymouth. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late John Paraskivas and Olive (Makepeace) Paraskivas. Susan was a 1978 graduate of Brockton High. She loved the ocean, especially Nantasket beach, beagle dog breeder, swimming, baking, cooking, sewing and stock car racing. Susan is survived by her loving companion of many years Danny T. Vogell of East Weymouth, a bother Steve Paraskivas of Haverhill, a sister Diane Gammon of Wareham, and many nieces and nephews. Following Cremation, a Graveside Service will take place in Melrose Cemetery, 88 N Pearl Street Brockton July 14, 2021 at Noon. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).

Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 7, 2020.
