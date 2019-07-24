Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
445 Plymouth St
Abington, MA
1958 - 2019
Suzanne Allan-Calota of Braintree and Centerville, lived a vibrant life and passed July 17, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at age 61. She is survived by her loving husband, Dan Calota; sons, Bogdan and George Calota; brother, Kenny Allan and his wife Carey Barrett-Allan; sister, Debra Allan-Magnuson; a niece and nephews, Rachel Magnuson, Kenneth Magnuson and his wife Kelly, Kenneth P. Allan and his wife Andrea; great-nephew, Malik Magnuson; an aunt, Gracie Horgan; and many dear cousins; loving daughter of the late Kenneth A. and Mary Alice Allan of Abington. Suzanne graduated from Abington High School and with a bachelor's degree from Salem State College. After working for Bradley's (where she met her husband) and Filene's, she went on to a thirty year dedicated career as a Human Resources Manager at Amtrak. Suzanne was an avid reader. A church service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 9 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, 445 Plymouth St., Abington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Suzanne Allan-Calota. Send to Naples Botanical Garden online at naplesbotanicalgarden.org or mailed to Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive Naples, FL 34112.
Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019
